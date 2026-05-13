Bhubaneswar: A private engineering college student was allegedly gangraped at a private mess under the jurisdiction of Infovalley Police Station Wednesday.
According to reports, the alleged incident took place in her boyfriend’s room. Following the complaint, Commissionerate Police launched an investigation and arrested four persons, including the boyfriend. All the accused have been produced before a court.
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Police, along with a scientific team, are continuing the investigation.
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