Bhubaneswar: Even after three days of its investigation into the killing of GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain, the Crime Branch (CB) is yet to question one of the two alleged women victims in the case, drawing accusations from the victims’ family that investigators are delaying the probe deliberately.

Swain was killed after allegedly harassing and attempting to rape a young woman in Balianta’s Ramachandrapur area on the outskirts of the City. CB DG Vinayatosh Mishra said investigators are examining all aspects of the case and reporting their findings to the DGP.

“If there are any shortcomings in the investigation, we are working to address them,” Mishra said.

Meanwhile, a forensic report has revealed that Swain injected 30 ml of the performance-enhancing steroid before the incident, three times the standard dose of 10 ml used by bodybuilders.

According to a statement given by Swain’s friend to police, the GRP constable took two 15-ml doses simultaneously at a gym before traveling to the site of the incident.

After taking the double dose, Swain asked a friend identified as Om Prakash, to give him a ride on his motorcycle. Witnesses said Swain was unable to control himself during the ride, repeatedly grabbing Om around his neck.

When Om tried to stop him from hurling remarks towards two women, Swain hit him and became verbally abusive. After the accident, when one of the women scooter riders fell to the ground, Swain allegedly became violent, tore her cloth and forcibly kissed her, according to the investigation.

When bystanders attempted to restrain him, he turned on the crowd. A physician familiar with the case said that a steroid dose exceeding 12 ml typically causes a person to become unresponsive to authority and lose control of their actions.