Gania(Nayagarh): A road blockade was staged in Nayagarh district Tuesday following the recovery of the half-burnt body of an 18-year-old youth, with family members alleging he was murdered over a personal relationship.

The deceased, Sanjay Pradhan of Kandhamirigi village under Khandapada police limits, was found Monday near the Balisahi– Erundipathar road under Gania block.

His identity was confirmed by relatives based on a tattoo of his name on his right hand. Police have registered a case (65/26) and initiated an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem and forensic examination. A forensic team and sniffer dog squad visited the scene to collect evidence.

The victim’s mother, Dolly Pradhan, alleged that her son was called to the Balisahi–Erundipathar road by a married woman with whom he had started chatting through Instagram.

Dolly alleged that the woman, along with her husband and family members, assaulted him and set him on fire after pouring petrol. Police said the allegations are under investigation and have not been verified yet.

Following the recovery of the body, relatives and villagers blocked the Gania– Kantilo road from 10am to 2pm, demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the alleged crime. Senior police and administrative officials, including Additional Superintendent of Police Jyotiranjan Samantaray and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sudipta Sahu, reached the protest site and held discussions with the agitators to restore order.

Local leaders and officials also visited the spot and announced financial assistance from government and relief funds. The blockade was later withdrawn after assurances of action against people responsible for Sanjay’s death. Further investigation is underway.