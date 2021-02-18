The players’ auction for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is all set to take place in Chennai, Thursday.

England pacer Mark Wood has withdrawn his name from the auction. According to reports, Wood made the decision due to personal reasons. The Englishman wants to spend time with his family instead of playing in the IPL. This year Wood kept his base prize at Rs 2 crore. In the auction, Chennai Super Kings were expected to make a bid on Wood.

Wood, a right-arm fast bowler who has played 18 Tests, 53 ODIs and 11 T20Is, had registered for the maximum Rs 2 crore base price. He has so far played only one IPL game, for Chennai Super Kings, in 2018. He was the 24th player in the auction list and would have come in the fourth set of players, all top fast bowlers.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to conduct the IPL in India but as per reports a formal decision has not yet been taken. The dates of the league have also not been announced but it is tentatively expected to start from April 10.

The auction starts at 3 pm Thursday.