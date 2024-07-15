Chhatrapur: The number of school dropouts is witnessing a gradual increase in Ganjam district, even as the authorities have decided to collect enrolment fees from the students to address the issue.

As per the data available on the ‘Prabandh’ portal, 1,327 students aged between 14 and 18 years have dropped out of various schools in the district. However, the actual number of students who dropped out of school in the middle of their studies will be more than the official figures, sources added.

The report on the number of school dropouts is prepared by sub-ordinate officers of the district administration.

Meanwhile, the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has prioritised the enrolment of the dropouts in special schools again. The Mass Education department at the Centre had approved the enrolment of these students in the State Institute of Open Schooling (SIOS) study centres during academic year 2024-25.

These study centres have been running in government high schools at the district headquarters and blocks. In order to appear in Board examination, it has been made mandatory for the dropped-out students to undergo Personal Contact Programme (PCP) at these centres.

In this regard, a letter had been sent to Ganjam district education officer (DEO) by Yamini Sarangi, project director of state School Education Programme. The DEO was asked to submit a report in this regard at the earliest. Following this, the DEO issued a letter to all the SIOS study centres as well as principals of the government high schools, issuing the necessary instructions.

This course is scheduled to be taught from September to November at the study centres. However, a fee will be charged from the dropout students in order to enrol themselves at the study centres. The enrolment fee for general category male students has been fixed at Rs2,360, while for female students it is Rs2,110. Similarly, a fee of Rs1,910 has been fixed for SC, ST and persons with disabilities.

Instructions have also been issued to establish book banks in all study centres. Special emphasis has been given to motivate the students to return their textbooks to the study centres following the completion of their studies. The schools have been asked to keep the collected books in the book banks.

It is worth mentioning here that most of the children drop out of school due to a host of reasons. After dropping out from school in the middle, no efforts are being made by the government for their return to schools at primary stage. Now it has been decided to charge a fee for teaching them. Even efforts are being made to get the allotted textbooks back.

PNN