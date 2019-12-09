BHUBANESWAR: The second annual festival of Utkal Photography Club titled ‘Chitrabarnali 2019’ was kick-started at Lalit Kala Akademi here Monday.

The week-long photography exhibition was inaugurated by Speaker Surya Narayan Patro. Vishal Kumar Dev, commissioner-cum-secretary, Odisha Tourism and actor Biswarup Mishra also graced the occasion.

Interacting with Orissa Post, Krishna Das, president, Utkal Photography Club, said “I heartily congratulate all the members for putting up their hard work and dedication for this photo exhibition. We are able to conduct this exhibition because of their excellence.”

“The photography works displayed at the exhibition is only a small proportion of the brilliance of the skill set of our members. The pain, suffering and hard work that goes behind these remarkable works is still unknown to general public. I sincerely hope every visitor will find a good click of their choice in this event,” he added.

Out of the 20,000 odd photographs of wild, street, macro and landscape sections, only the Top 100 have been selected and displayed at the expo,” said Manoj Kumar Satpathy, member, Utkal Photography Club.

Many professional photographers also visited the exhibition and declared the shots to be quite impressive ones. Swagatika Mahalik, a professional photographer, said, “Although I am in this profession for more than three years, I feel I can learn a lot from this amazing exhibition.”

Photography enthusiast Bijay Behera said, “I have bought my new camera this year to click photos randomly. However, after watching this exhibition, all I can say is that each frame is a work of genius. Many visitors are of the same opinion too.”

Secretary, Utkal Photography Club, Santosh Mohalik stressed on the need to have a great networking with enthusiastic photographers, art, nature and wildlife lovers. He also mentioned that those who want to know what photography is all about must visit the exhibition at least once to experience the magic of the lens.