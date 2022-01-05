New Delhi: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) and broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) declined marginally in early trade Wednesday primarily due to profit booking by investors. Also, rising Covid cases weighed on the market sentiment.

At 9.30 a.m., Sensex traded at 59,818 points, down 0.1 per cent from its previous close of 59,855 points. It opened at 59,921 points.

Similarly, Nifty traded at 17,781 points, down 0.1 per cent from the previous close of 17,805 points. It opened at 17,681 points.

Among the stocks, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Avenue Supermarts, Infosys, Interglobe Aviation were some of the top losers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

On the contrary, Bajaj Finance, Adani Green Energy, IOCL, and HPCL were some of the top gainers.