Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded in the green Friday, with the BSE Sensex trading above the 49,000 mark.

Around 10.35 a.m., Sensex was trading at 49,026.93, higher by 223.25 points or 0.46 per cent from its previous close of 48,803.68.

It opened at 48,935.74 and touched an intra-day high of 49,029.18 and a low of 48,694.49 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,681.25, higher by 99.80 points or 0.68 per cent from its previous close.

Healthy buying was witnessed in banking and metal stocks.

The top gainers on the Sensex were UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra and Asian Paints, while the major losers were Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever.