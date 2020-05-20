Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note after opening Wednesday with the BSE Sensex rising over 200 points.

Buying activity in FMCG and oil & gas stocks among others supported the indices, analysts said.

At 10.40 a.m., Sensex was trading 30,418.74, higher by 222.57 or 0.74 percent from the previous close of A30,196.17. It has so far touched an intra-day high of 30,596.17 and a low of 30,157.75 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was at 8,953.45, higher by 74.35 points or 0.84 percent from the previous close.

Among the Sensex stocks, ITC, L&T and Tata Steel were the major gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Infosys lost the most so far.