Mumbai: Actress and former Miss India Esha Gupta is elated with the response to the trailer of her upcoming show, ‘Aashram’ which stars Bobby Deol in the lead.

The trailer of ‘Aashram 3’ which dropped recently, takes the excitement a notch above as it sets the stage for a thrilling crime drama.

Sharing her excitement, Esha Gupta, who’s the new entrant in the show, said, “I have been a fan of the ‘Aashram’ series myself. The moment I read the script, I knew I had to be a part of it because the makers came up with a strong character for me.”

“I had so much fun playing with every layer and nuance of my role. I am glad the audience is enjoying the trailer, and I am sure they will love the show as well”, she added.

The show, produced and directed by National Award winning filmmaker Prakash Jha is set to premiere on streaming platform MX Player from June 3.