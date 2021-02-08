Bhubaneswar, Feb 8: One of the favourite shopping destinations in Odisha, Esplanade One, took lead in expressing love for the local Odia culture and tradition during this month of love.

According to sources at the shopping mall, during February, which is considered the month of love world over, Esplanade One has chosen to show everyone their love for the rich Odia culture through the month long ‘Mo Odia’ celebrations. The month will see several prominent artefacts and monuments on display at the mall, which are significant to Odia culture.

Parth Pratim Nayak, Centre Director at Esplanade One, said, “At Esplanade One, we have always taken great pride in celebrating the local festivities with our patrons. This month, as the world expresses love for their loved ones, we would like to encourage everyone to take pride and celebrate their love for local culture and traditions. Besides that, we have all our retail partners on board as well, who have joined hands with us and are giving special offers as a part of our ‘Mo Odia’ celebrations this month.”