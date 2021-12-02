With the arrival of winter, the risk of diseases also increases and washing the clothes of your children in the cold is a big problem. In fact, baby laundry requires much of the same care as your regular clothes and linens.

One of the major differences, of course, is the size of the garments. You’ll have to take care not to lose minuscule baby socks or damage delicate infant clothing during the wash. Baby clothing also tends to gather more stains than adult garments.

With a few must-know methods and a little practice, laundering baby items will soon become second nature. Today we will tell you about some tips for washing clothes in winter, which will make your work easier.

Let’s know those tips:

Use dryer sheets – The biggest problem that one feels while washing clothes in winter is that the clothes do not dry out and moisture is retained in them. In this case, you can use dryer sheets. It helps in drying clothes faster and better.

Wash heavy sweaters with shampoo – If you have to wash very heavy sweaters, do not wash them in machine as they will be spoiled. At the same time, wash children’s sweaters by adding shampoo in a tub. Shake them a little and then wash and dry them in a machine dryer. Doing this will not affect their quality and will dry quickly.