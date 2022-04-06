There are certain parameters one should look out for while choosing mutual funds.

Mutual fund investments carry a certain amount of risk which cannot be ignored. However, the performance of mutual funds can be quantified with the help of mathematical calculations of the past historical returns that can help a great deal in taking the right investment decisions. One should also note that the past performance of a mutual fund may not necessarily give you guaranteed results in the future, hence it is crucial to get hold of the right set of schemes from the market that can give positive returns. You should be able to identify the right mutual fund scheme in order to catch the right market direction, and the best way to achieve that is to evaluate the performance of the mutual fund.

Why is it important to analyze the performance of a mutual fund?

Mutual funds carry a certain amount of risk, at the same time they are also one of the best options to multiply your investments much faster than other investment vehicles. Evaluating the performance of mutual funds is extremely important as it gives you a clear picture about its past history and how well have they done in the previous years, which gives you an likely overview about its future performance. Although, as an investor, you need to look beyond the previous performance of a fund and monitor certain parameters that help you move in the right direction.

As the capital markets keep fluctuating owing to ever-changing economic conditions, which also affects the asset allocation of the portfolio, increasing the risk profile of the fund to a great extent. Evaluating the funds helps you to compare different investments that are in sync with each other, thereby increasing the chances of choosing the right ones.

Here are a few points you should keep in mind to evaluate the performance of your mutual funds.

Using benchmark: Benchmarking involves measuring a fund’s quality against the standard measurements. It is a simple method of measuring the performance of your investment against market competition, as it acts as a reference point to compare the average return of a fund during a specific period with similar funds that fall in the same category. If your fund has been outperforming the benchmark consistently, it means it is doing well.

Comparison with peer funds : Making a list of mutual funds belonging to the same category and comparing their performance helps in finding the right fund which gives better returns. One of the easiest ways to compare similar funds is to use mutual fund screener tools that are available online.

Referring to historical performance data : Though there is no surety that mutual funds would perform similarly as their past performance, still this data may help check their performance over distinct market cycles.

Checking the track record of the fund manager : A fund manager is responsible for selecting stocks and making investment decisions. Checking the competency of the fund manager and how well his performance has been in the past is an excellent parameter to check whether you are moving in the right direction.

Knowing the fee structure of the fund: Any asset management company or fund house charges a fee for managing the mutual fund scheme. If the charges are high, it would directly impact your net profits. Hence, choosing the fund after evaluating its fee structure helps in getting better returns.

According to ET Money, mutual funds in India have the potential to grow exponentially if the right ones are chosen. These few mentioned parameters can be implemented before you decide on locking the best mutual fund that meets your financial goals.