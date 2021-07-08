London: Harry Kane scored a 104th minute goal to give England a 2-1 win over Denmark in European Championship semi-finals Wednesday night and end a 55-year wait for his country to qualify for the final of a major football tournament.

Kane slotted home the rebound after Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel had saved his spot-kick which England earned after Raheem Sterling went down following a slight contact in the Danish penalty area.

It was harsh on Schmeichel, who was magnificent all game, but the result did justice to an England side that totally dominated the second half and extra time of the match, Xinhua reports.

The game got off to a high energy start with England looking to impose themselves and pin the Danes back in their own half.

A low cross from Harry Kane evaded Raheem Sterling, who then cut inside only to shoot tamely at Schmeichel, before Kane hit a powerful shot well over.

Denmark then began to work themselves into the game with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg challenging Jordan Pickford from outside of the penalty area and the England goalkeeper conceding a corner after a poor clearance.

Denmark took control and Mikkel Damsgaard curled a shot wide of the goal as fans at Wembley endured nervous moments.

The Danish forward made no mistake in the 30th minute with a vicious free kick from 25 metres which flashed past Pickford to put Denmark ahead.

It was the first goal England had conceded in the competition, but they levelled in the 39th minute. Bukayo Sako collected a pass from Kane and his low cross for Sterling, who moments earlier had seen Schmeichel save from point blank range, was turned into own net by Simon Kjaer.

The second half was also played at a ferocious pace with both sides creating chances in the opening minutes. Harry Maguire was booked for a challenge on Kjaer following a free-kick. He then saw Schmeichel get across to tip away his header from a corner.

At the other end, Pickford got down to deny Dolberg, who then fired another effort straight at the England goalkeeper.

England were getting more and more on top, with Schmeichel tipping over a cross from the hard-working Mason Mount and Sterling having a shot blocked from the resulting corner. The Danes, however, always looked as if they could threaten on the break.

The half ended with England controlling the ball in and around the Danish area, but they were unable to find a clear chance against the Danish defence and the game went into extra-time.

Schmeichel was the hero again with a low save from Kane in the 93rd minute and even stopped his 104th minute spot-kick after Sterling went down under a slight contact, but he could do nothing to stop the England captain slotting home the rebound to end a 55-year wait for his country.