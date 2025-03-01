Tesla’s intentions of establishing a manufacturing base in India are well-known and have sparked a debate, intertwining market expansion ambitions with the intricacies of global geopolitics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is keen to position India as a hub for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, offering reduced import tariffs for automakers willing to make significant local investments. Sources have informed DKB that Tesla is actively scouting locations, with Maharashtra emerging as a frontrunner for its manufacturing plant. The company has also begun recruitment efforts, reinforcing its serious intent to establish a presence in the Indian market.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump has raised concerns over Tesla’s potential expansion into India. In a recent interview, he criticized India’s high import tariffs on EVs, calling them “very unfair.” Trump warned that setting up a Tesla factory in India could be detrimental to the U.S., particularly if it allows the company to sidestep these tariffs. His stance underscores a broader policy focus on reducing trade deficits and ensuring that American corporations prioritize domestic investments.

Amid this geopolitical tug-of-war, Indian babus fi nd themselves in a delicate balancing act. Hosting a global EV leader like Tesla aligns with India’s industrial and environmental goals, yet the implicit caution from Washington calls for a measured approach. India must weigh the economic benefits of Tesla’s entry against the potential strain on diplomatic ties with the U.S. This scenario exemplifies realpolitik, where economic ambitions must be carefully navigated alongside strategic international relations.

The next moves by the key stakeholders will be critical. India will not be looking to jeopardize its relationship with the U.S. without harming local manufacturers. Washington, in turn, must balance trade policy with the realities of global corporate expansion. In this high-stakes game, every decision will shape the future of EV manufacturing in India and global trade dynamics.

Babus, Bandobast and the Big Oath

Delhi’s recent swearing-in ceremony for Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was grand. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its return to power in the capital after nearly three decades, and while the politicians soaked in the limelight, another set of professionals got their long-awaited moment to shine—the babus.

For Delhi’s government officials, the event was a rare throwback to the days of large-scale state functions where security, logistics, and sheer administrative muscle took centre stage. The swearing-in got the national babus back in action, doing what they love most—bandobast. Managing VIP movement, coordinating convoys, and ensuring no protocol was breached was the kind of assignment they had been waiting for. For months, they had been confi ned to files and policy papers, but here was a chance to orchestrate a full-blown administrative ballet.

The Ramlila Maidan was transformed into a high-security zone, with over 25,000 personnel deployed and 1,000 buses ferrying guests. It wasn’t just about security; it was about optics. Ensuring the Prime Minister, senior BJP leaders, and other dignitaries moved seamlessly through layers of protocol was a logistical marvel. The babus, many of whom pride themselves on their crisis-management skills, ensured everything ran like a well-rehearsed opera.

For some senior bureaucrats, the ceremony was also a moment of political recalibration. A change in power means new expectations, new chains of command, and a fresh playbook for survival in Delhi’s ever-evolving political chessboard. Some old hands at Raisina Hill likely viewed the event as a chance to showcase their efficiency and relevance to the new political leadership.

Of course, amidst all this, a question looms: Should the capital’s resources be channelled into such grandiose events, or could they be better used for pressing civic issues? While the return of the BJP to Delhi’s governance is a political milestone, the real work begins now. The babus, having enjoyed their moment of action, will soon return to the grind of governance.

A vote of confidence or just more of the same?

The recent appointment of Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran as Chief Economic Adviser has sparked quite a chatter, especially given the current economic landscape in India. With GDP growth hitting a sluggish 5.40%, the slowest we’ve seen in nearly two years, it’s hard not to feel a bit uneasy about the future.

Now, extending Dr. Nageswaran’s tenure until March 2027 does come with its perks. Stability in leadership can be a good thing, especially when it comes to navigating tricky economic waters. The Economic Survey has projected growth numbers for the next fiscal year that sound optimistic 6.3% to 6.8% %—but it feels a bit like pie in the sky when the ground realities tell a different story.

What we need is a fresh approach, something that goes beyond just tweaking existing policies. The economy isn’t a machine you can just oil up and expect it to run smoothly. Dr. Nageswaran has the credentials, no doubt, but is he ready to shake things up? Are we going to see new ideas that can boost growth instead of just wishful thinking?

Experts and observers only hope that Dr Nageswaran will step up with some bold strategies. After all, the economy is not just about numbers. Hopefully, this extension isn’t just about keeping the seat warm but about igniting real change.