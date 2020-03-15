Baghdad: They have been known to hold the world at ransom… they have gained notoriety though their mass killings and cruel torture of fellow human being. However, now Islamic State members are facing a threat that they have never faced before, that of COVID-19.

Yes there is panic among IS regarding the deadly virus. In its latest bulletin for its members and supporters, the IS has banned foreign travel, asked its members to follow hygiene, use sanitizers and hand wash on a frequent basis. It has also asked its members not to step out in the open unless absolutely necessary. The bulletin incidentally has gone viral on social media.

The IS, however has not lost faith in ‘Allah’ and has said that the virus is attacking those people that god wants. The bulleting states ‘nothing happens in this world without the wish of the Allah’ and that is why the disease is spreading. It has asked its supporters and loyalists to run from the virus in the same way one flees after coming face to face with a wild lion and tiger.

The latest bulletin, however, has put the front line of the IS in a quandary. These so called militants camp in dusty places where to maintain hygiene is a very difficult proposition indeed. The remnants of the IS are currently in parts of Iraq and Syria and for them to get sanitizers and hand wash is impossible to say the least. So they are just hoping for the best as the virus continues to spread its deadly tentacles across the world.

PNN & Agencies