Bhubaneswar: Scores of Salia Sahi slum dwellers here took to streets in protest against the eviction that began Wednesday for a six-lane parallel road between Jaydev Vihar and Patia Square to ease traffic congestion.

The eviction drive was being carried out by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) in collaboration with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Commissionerate Police to facilitate a vacant lane for the emergency vehicles, which get stuck in traffic congestion on the stretch.

However, Salia Sahi dwellers opposed the eviction drive demanding implementation of the Forest Rights Act and 20×30 sq ft residential plot for them in the City.

A huge platoon of police force led by DCP traffic Sagarika Nath reached the spot to prevent any untoward incident.

BMC Commissioner-cum-BDA Vice-Chairman Prem Chandra Chaudhary said that open and commercial spaces in the area will be cleaned in the first phase. A rehabilitation colony will be established and people will be relocated after the matriculation examination concludes.

The protesters alleged that the authorities had not spoken to us before taking this decision. “We demanded implementation of Forest Rights Act and 20×30 sq ft residential plot within the City. Till then we will continue to protest. We have no problem with the expansion work but the government must rehabilitate the people of the area under the Act. More than 8,000 to 10,000 houses are expected to be demolished during the eviction drive,” said an agitating slum dweller.

“We have been working as daily wagers for so many years in the area as we don’t have any formal education facility for doing other jobs. Further, they have not given any notice before the eviction. This eviction will hamper the study of our children who are appearing for the ongoing HSC exam. We will not stop the protest without proper rehabilitation,” said another protester.

BMC officials were holding a meeting for future course of action when the last report came in.