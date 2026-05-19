Bhubaneswar/Berhampur: The family members of Anjarana Ramaya, the Odisha man who was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow region, were worried about when his body would reach home from Russia.

While the family accused both the agency, through which Ramaya got the job, and the state government of not doing enough to bring the body back, the Ganjam district authorities said they have already contacted the Indian Embassy in Moscow, and the initial process has already been initiated.

Ramaya (30) was a resident of Madhabandha village in Ganjam district. He had been working as a structure fitter in a construction company at the Gazprom oil refinery for over one year.

He died while two others suffered injuries in a drone attack by Ukraine in the Moscow region Sunday.

“After getting the information (of Ramaya’s death) from his friend in Moscow (Sunday), we informed the Ganjam district collector. We did not hear from him since,” A Ganesh, the elder brother of the deceased, told PTI over the phone Tuesday.

The family also contacted the recruitment agency that sent him to Moscow.

“They expressed ignorance (about what had happened) and promised to get back to us, but did not,” said Ganesh, a daily wage earner.

Ramaya, who had travelled back to Russia about two months ago after spending some time in the village when he had been on leave, used to send Rs 40,000 a month to the family.

“We were planning to marry him off this year. As part of the plan, we had been renovating our house. But he is no more. We are now shattered,” Ganesh said in a choked voice.

Ramaya was his younger brother, and their two sisters were married off.

The family cannot start following the rituals associated with his death, as the last rites have not yet been performed.

Ganjam collector V Keerthi Vassan said, “We have already written to the Indian embassy about the family’s request to bring his body. It takes time as many formalities have to be followed.”

The authorities are also trying to ensure that the two persons injured in the drone attack get proper treatment.

The injured are G Tejeswar Reddy (22) and Khetrabasi Reddy (35), also of Ganjam district.

Their family members also requested the government to ensure that they get proper treatment.

Vassan said that currently, he does not have all the details regarding the condition of the two.

A Dambaru Reddy, a former Zilla Parishad member from the area, contacted the Ministry of External Affairs regarding their better treatment and bringing back Ramaya’s mortal remains.