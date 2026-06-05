Bhubaneswar: Former BJD MP Debashish Samantaray Friday filed his nomination papers as the BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election from Odisha.

Samantaray, who joined the saffron party May 26 after quitting the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), was named the party’s candidate by the BJP central election committee Thursday.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP state president Manmohan Samal, Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo and other senior leaders, Samantaray filed three sets of nomination papers.

Samantaray, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2024 as a BJD nominee, resigned from both the Upper House and the regional party May 25.

He secured the BJP ticket within days of joining the saffron party.

Claiming that the BJD’s strength was steadily eroding, Samantaray indicated that more MPs from the regional outfit could join the BJP.

With Samantaray’s induction, three former BJD Rajya Sabha MPs have resigned from the party after the 2024 general elections, joined the saffron party and returned to the Upper House on BJP tickets.

The other two are Sujeet Kumar and Mamata Mohanta.

“Now, I will get a better opportunity to serve the people as the BJP is in power both in the state and at the Centre. I thank the BJP leadership in the state and at the Centre for giving me an opportunity to serve the people,” Samantaray said.

Earlier, Samantaray had said he quit the BJD after being sidelined and finding it difficult to meet party president Naveen Patnaik, whom he described as his “political guru”.

He had also blamed bureaucrat-turned-politician VK Pandian for his decision to leave the party.

The Election Commission on June 1 announced a by-election to the Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha that fell vacant following Samantaray’s resignation.

Voting, if required, will be held June 18, an official said.

The last date for filing nominations is June 8, while scrutiny of papers will be taken up June 9. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till June 11.

Given the BJP’s strength in the 147-member Odisha Assembly, Samantaray’s election is considered certain. The opposition BJD and Congress are unlikely to field candidates for the by-election, sources said.