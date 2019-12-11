Cuttack: The Orissa High Court, Wednesday, granted conditional bail to former BJD leader Pramod Kumar Sahu who is accused in a sexual harassment case.

He was removed as president of Kendrapara Credit Cooperative Society last month after being arrested for allegedly harassing a 22-year-old woman employee of the entity.

Justice Bibhu Prasad Routray granted relief to the 56-year-old politician, directing the sub-divisional judicial magistrate court of Kendrapara to release him on bail after setting appropriate conditions as it deems proper.

Sahu was arrested November 4, following a massive public outcry.

The woman had alleged that Sahu had threatened her of dire consequences after she had resisted his sexual advances.