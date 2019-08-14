Sometimes people stay friends even after separation to respect their love; however in some cases the separation takes ugly turns. Same thing happened with some celebs, who presently can’t stand their ex after their separation.

We take a look!

Kamya Punjabi – Karan Patel

Long time ago, Karan and Kamya were madly in love with each other. Their fans had even begun dreaming their wedding, however the couple parted ways and Karan eventually went on to marry Ankita Bhargava. Obviously, the reason for their separation was that Karan’s parents didn’t accept Kamya.

Shweta Tiwari – Raja Chaudhry

Another jodi that hit the absolute bottom after Nach Baliye was Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary. Raja and Shweta were hitched to one another for a long time, but the marriage didn’t work. Indeed, even after separation, Raja made Shweta’s life miserable. She was the most joyful individual on the earth after her separation.

He finally stopped troubling Shweta and daughter Palak when she gave him one of their homes. Later, Shweta married Abhinav Kohli and Raja went on to wed a Delhi-based professional, Shveta Sood. Till date, the actor keeps up that her first marriage was hell.

Rashmi Desai – Nandish Sandhu

Rashmi and Nandish met on the sets of Uttaran. They got hitched and rumours started doing the rounds that all was not well between themselves. Nandish always portrayed himself as the victim. He stated that he tried to save his relationship.

The couple even participated in Nach Baliye with the expectation that this will bring them closer, but that also didn’t work. The couple finally parted ways and are presently living independently.

Rahul Mahajan -Dimpy Ganguly

Rahul Mahajan met Dimpy Ganguly on the show, Rahul ka Swayamvar and married her. Initially everything was fine and everybody accepted that Rahul was a changed man then. But soon people started noticing wounds and stamps on Dimpy’s face. Despite the fact that Rahul maintained all was fine, Dimpy’s scar marks revealed a different story. Finally, they got separated and married elsewhere. Dimpy is currently hitched to her beloved friend, Rohit Roy and are blessed with a baby girl. On the other hand, Rahul is rumoured to be dating a model Amruta Mane.

PNN