Bhubaneswar: The novel coronavirus has claimed the life of another journalist in Odisha. Sumit Onka, a native of Jeypore in Koraput district succumbed to Covid-19, Tuesday.

He was working as a principal correspondent with English daily ‘The Pioneer’ and was based at Vishakhapatnam.

Prior to this, Sumit was working with Deccan Chronicle (Vishakhapatnam) and Orissa POST at Bhubaneswar. He was a student of Central University in Koraput. He passed away at a hospital in Vishakhapatnam, reports said.

The media fraternity in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh expressed deep condolences on the sad and untimely demise of the young journalist.