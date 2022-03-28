Gandhinagar: The National Students Union of India (NSUI) Monday burnt an effigy of the BJP government in Gujarat in front of the state Assembly building, opposing the repeated exam paper leaks in the state.

The Gandhinagar police have detained five NSUI students in connection with the case. The students were opposing the mismanagement of the BJP government which has been ruling Gujarat for over two and a half decades.

“Thousands of NSUI students had gathered here in Gandhinagar, opposing the failed BJP government. Many of our leaders came here at the state Assembly building entrance and burnt an effigy of this failed government. One after another exam papers are being leaked in the state, ruining years of preparations of hard working students and no action has been taken against it,” said Vishwanathsinh Vaghela, state president of NSUI.

On Sunday, the test paper for class 3 forest guards exam was leaked and the incident occurred at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya at Unava in Mehsana district. A case was registered by the Mehsana police against eight persons in connection with this matter.