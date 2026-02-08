Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: With drug peddlers often availing bail due to lack of evidence, body cameras worn by Excise personnel will serve as a powerful tool in securing convictions, said Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, on the sidelines of the 51st Annual Sports Festival of the department in Cuttack, Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Harichandan emphasised that video documentation will help curb loopholes in cases against liquor and narcotics traders involved in illegal operations.

“Illegal liquor and narcotics traders often get bail due to a lack of evidence. If body cameras are available, complete video evidence of the incident can be presented in court.

It will serve as a powerful tool in securing convictions, particularly in cases where traders exploit technical gaps to escape legal consequences,” Harichandan said.

Noting that staffers in some places have been equipped with body cameras, Harichandan, who also holds the Law and Works portfolios, said the government plans to gradually extend this facility across the state.

According to the Excise department, the introduction of body cameras for the personnel is expected to enhance transparency and accountability during raids, while also protecting officers from false allegations.

Earlier in the day, Harichandan inaugurated the two-day event at Satyabrata Stadium in the Silver City that brought together officers and staff from across Odisha.

During the ceremony, Harichandan unveiled a booklet highlighting the department’s achievements and launched an IEC video aimed at raising public awareness about the misuse of intoxicants and narcotic substances.

To further strengthen operational efficiency and field-level technology, 48 body cameras were provided to officers from the Khurda and Bhubaneswar Excise districts in the first phase, with plans to provide them to officers in all districts in the coming days.

He also recognised the exemplary performance of the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhubaneswar, Bhadrak, Ganjam and Puri, along with the Excise Intelligence and Enforcement Bureau (EI&EB), Unit-II in Sambalpur, for their outstanding enforcement activities.

The two-day event has attracted participants from all 33 Excise districts of Odisha and four EI&EB units.

As many as 809 male athletes across 16 categories and 181 female athletes across 11 categories are competing in track and fi eld events such as the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, and 3000m races, along with long jump, high jump, triple jump, shot put, discus throw, and javelin throw.

Competitions are also being held in volleyball, badminton, and other sports.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Excise Department Principal Secretary Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, Excise Commissioner P Anvesha Reddy.