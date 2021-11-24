Phulbani: Excise officials have allegedly beaten a youth to death in custody in Phiringia area of Kandhamal district, Tuesday.

Irate over the incident, locals blocked a road demanding compensation for the bereaved family and stern action against the guilty.

According to reports, Amit Mukhi and his brother, residents of Saitingia under Phiringia police limits, were on their way to Boudh for some work November 13.

At Ranipathar Ghatia, Excise officials detained the two and took Amit in custody on charges of smuggling marijuana. Later, Amit’s family members alleged that an Excise official had asked them over phone to pay Rs 50,000 for his release.

In the evening, the family members were again informed over phone that Amit was critically injured.

Amit’s family members alleged that he had sustained deep head injury and was first taken to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) at Phulbani.

Later, he was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where he succumbed to his injuries, November 21.

Angry over the incident, locals demanded stern action against the guilty Excise officials and compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Amit’s brother has filed a complaint at Phiringia police station about incident, accusing Excise ASI Anil Kumar Panigarhy and other officials of killing his brother.

PNN