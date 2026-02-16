Bhubaneswar: Officials of the Bhubaneswar Excise department were allegedly attacked and misbehaved with during a late-night raid Sunday at ‘ODO2 The High Level’, a bar and pub under the jurisdiction of Kharavela police station, which was found operating beyond permitted hours.

Authorities said the bar manager, along with a few intoxicated patrons, obstructed officials while they were carrying out their duties.

The manager was subsequently apprehended in connection with the incident. The bar manager has been identified as Avinash Sahoo and has been forwarded to court.

Debasish Patel, Excise SP, Bhubaneswar, said, “Acting on a tip-off, the Excise team, along with personnel from Kharavela police station, conducted a late-night raid on the bar around 1:30 am for allegedly operating beyond scheduled hours without proper permission.

Nearly 100 people were found gathered inside despite the closure timings.

The bar staff attempted to obstruct our entry upon noticing the enforcement team.”

Excise and police officials allegedly had to force entry into the premises during the operation.

According to SP Patel, some youths and the bar manager, Sahoo, confronted the team and questioned the raid, creating a chaotic situation.

Authorities said the manager and his associates then allegedly obstructed and misbehaved with officials while they were performing their duties.

Sahoo was subsequently apprehended, and the bar was temporarily shut in accordance with legal provisions.

An FIR has been registered at Kharavela police station on charges of obstructing public servants in the discharge of duty and misbehaviour with government officials.

Sahoo was forwarded to court following his arrest. “A bar or restaurant is permitted to operate only till midnight.

We are closely monitoring establishments running beyond the prescribed hours and will take strict action against violations.

If found flouting operational norms, the premises may be sealed or heavy penalties imposed,” said SP Patel.