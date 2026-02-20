Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Excise department raided No Limit River bar under Capital Police Station limits late Wednesday night and sealed the establishment for allegedly engaging women to dance and violating Excise norms. The bar was also found operating beyond permitted hours. According to sources, a video of the bar went viral, where women were seen dancing inside the premises in front of intoxicated youths. Besides, the video also portrayed some youths throwing cash on the female dancers. The Excise team raided the bar at around 1:30 am Thursday.

However, before officials could act, customers were alerted and vacated the premises. Sources said the bar had multiple entrances, allowing partygoers to escape before the raid. “As part of the investigation, we tried to access the CCTV footages but the data was deleted, and we suspect it was done deliberately to destroy the evidence,” said Bhubaneswar Excise SP Debasish Patel.

Patel also informed that they found some cash lying on the floor, which confirmed that they had violated excise norms by engaging women to perform dance inside a bar, which has been banned under Odisha Excise rules amended by the state government in 2024. “After verification, we have sealed the bar for flouting Excise rules. We have also written to the Excise Commission to cancel the bar’s license and take serious action against it,” said SP Patel.