Bhubaneswar/Rayagada: A team of Odisha vigilance Saturday arrested Rayagada excise superintendent Nina Beura, a day after she was caught with unaccounted cash worth Rs 6 lakh near Khurda town in her car.

Acting on a tip-off, Beura was intercepted by the Vigilance team late Friday night at around 11.30pm when she was on her way to Bhubaneswar from Rayagada town.

“Following Smt Nina Beura’s detaintion, searches were conducted at several places associated with the excise superintendent and her relatives. Beura’s husband Nihar Ranjan Mohanty who is posted as IIC of Mahanga police station somehow got information about the raids and left Mahanga PS to evade search. The Vigilance team, on reaching his quarters at Mahanga, found it locked and the IIC untraceable. He has been asked to immediately report to the BBSR Vigilance division for enquiry,” a senior member of the team said.

Beura was arrested as she could not satisfactorily account for the ill-gotten money recovered from her possession, the official added.

Valuation of disproportionate assets that the government official has amassed will be ascertained after the simultaneous raids are over.

Raids are likely to continue to detect all the movable and immovable assets of the excise superintendent Beura. Vigilance sleuths have been scrutinising several important documents seized during raids.

PNN