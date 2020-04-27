Nuapada: An exclusive COVID-19 hospital was inaugurated at the newly constructed SC/ST hostel under Anwesha Yojana in Silada area of Nuapada district, Monday.

District Collector Madhusmita Sahoo has inaugurated the hospital.

Collector Sahoo said that a patient suspected to be infected with coronavirus will be admitted in the isolation ward of the hospital and the doctors will take their swab samples for testing.

This hospital has a total of 200 beds. For the treatment of COVID-19 patients, eight trained doctors, 75 staff nurses, 25 ANM, four male health workers and a microbiologist have been deployed in the hospital.

PNN