Bhubaneswar: The four-day international conference INDOCRYPT was inaugurated Monday at International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) here, marking the beginning of an important global dialogue on cryptography and information security research and innovation.

The conference brings together renowned experts, researchers, academicians, and industry professionals to discuss the latest trends, breakthroughs, and pressing challenges in cryptography, an area of growing importance in the contemporary digital age.

With digital technologies increasingly underpinning governance, finance, communication, and national security, the themes of INDOCRYPT underscore the critical role of secure data, privacy protection, and resilient digital infrastructure.

The conference aims to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange to address emerging cybersecurity threats and shape the future of secure digital systems.

The first day of INDOCRYPT featured three highly impactful technical sessions by eminent scholars such as Pantelimon Stnic, Naval Postgraduate School, USA, Sugata Gangopadhyay, IIT-Roorkee, and Luca De Feo, IBM Research Europe.

The speakers shared cutting-edge research insights and explored recent advancements in cryptographic theory and practice, offering valuable perspectives on both current applications and future directions of the field.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

He emphasised the significance of cryptography and information security in strengthening digital governance, legal frameworks, and skill ecosystems, and highlighted how conferences like INDOCRYPT can contribute to meaningful reforms through improved policymaking and robust digital infrastructure.