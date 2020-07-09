New Delhi: Amid rising border and trade tensions with China and serious concerns over data privacy breach, the Indian Army Wednesday asked its personnel to remove 89 apps from their phones.

Issuing an order, the Army asked personnel to delete popular social media apps such as Facebook, Truecaller, Instagram and games like PUBG from their mobile phones.

The latest instruction comes as a move to stop leakage of sensitive and classified national security information from the mobile phones of armed forces personnel and officials.

The Army personnel have also been asked to delete dating apps such as Tinder and Hinge and homestay app Couchsurfing as well as news apps like Daily Hunt. Music apps like Hungama, Songs.pk also figure in the list of the to-be-deleted apps.

The Army has set July 15 as the deadline for the security forces personnel to remove the 89 apps from their phones.

The use of social media and messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, YouTube and Twitter have been allowed as long as they don’t reveal their army background on the platforms.

PNN/Agencies