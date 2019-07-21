Well, his cricketing ability is not the only thing that makes him popular, it is his wife, Ayesha Mukherjee, as well. Yes, we are talking about Shikhar Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee have a unique love story. How this moustache boy ‘Gabbar’ met the Bengali beauty over the Internet will blow your mind away.

Ayesha is an Anglo-Indian as her father is Indian and mother is of English descent. She was born in India, but her family soon moved to Australia. She is a trained kickboxer and a sports fanatic. Ayesha was once married to an Australian businessman but got divorced.

Shikhar came across Ayesha’s profile in Facebook and was bowled over by her looks instantly. He sent her a friend request which she accepted. Long Facebook conversations led to a budding friendship.

And as they say, friendship is the first step of love. The couple got engaged back in 2009, but Shikhar insisted on waiting for a while before they tied the knot. He first wanted to establish himself as a successful cricketer of the Indian cricket team.

Ayesha is almost ten years older than Shikhar, and already had two daughters from her previous broken marriage. Before tying the knot, Ayesha made sure that her daughters have a cordial relationship with Shikhar. Finally, after defying all odds, the couple got hitched.

Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee had a traditional Sikh wedding, which was attended by many cricketers including Virat Kohli, whom you could see dancing merrily in baraat.

In 2014, Ayesha gave birth to a baby boy, Zoravar Dhawan, completing the family portrait of the Dhawans. Ayesha and Shikhar are not just a dashing couple, but amazing parents as well. A cricketer and a boxer, with busy schedules, they are raising three children in a great environment.