Mumbai: After leaving Mumbai and obtaining a no objection certificate (NOC), right-handed opener Prithvi Shaw is all set to represent Maharashtra in the upcoming 2025/26 domestic season.

In his NOC letter to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), Shaw had said that he had been ‘presented with a promising opportunity to play professional cricket under another state association’ for the upcoming domestic season, which has now turned out to be Maharashtra.

“At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer. I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years. Maharashtra Cricket Association has made remarkable efforts in recent years to enhance cricketing infrastructure across the state.”

“Initiatives like the Maharashtra Premier League, Women’s MPL, Corporate Shield, and D.B. Deodhar Tournament are testament to their vision. I’m confident that being part of such a progressive setup will positively impact my journey as a cricketer. I’m happy to get the opportunity to play alongside talented players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Rajneesh Gurbani, and Mukesh Choudhary in the Maharashtra team,” said Shaw in a statement.

Shaw has played five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I for India so far, with him captaining the side to the 2018 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup win in New Zealand and later hitting a century on his Test debut against the West Indies at Rajkot being the highlights.

But his sliding batting form and fitness issues made more headlines in the last few months. Shaw was dropped from the Mumbai set-up during the first leg of last year’s Ranji Trophy in October because of form and fitness-related issues.

He was then brought back into the team during their victorious 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) campaign, where he amassed 197 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 156.34. But after that, Shaw, 25, wasn’t included in Mumbai’s squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

Shaw played 32 first-class matches for Mumbai, scoring 2,648 runs at an average of 49.03, including seven centuries and ten half-centuries. He has also featured in 29 List A games for Mumbai, amassing 3,399 runs while hitting ten centuries and 14 fifties at an average of 55.72.

In terms of IPL, Shaw was released by Delhi Capitals (DC) after 2024 season and went unsold in the mega auction for the 2025 edition. He wasn’t even given a look-in by any of the ten contesting teams as a replacement player during this year’s tournament.

Shaw is now expected to participate in the ongoing D.B. Deodhar Tournament, an elite intra-state tournament conducted by the Maharashtra Cricket Association, which also serves as a platform for selecting players for the upcoming senior men’s tournaments in the domestic season.

“We are delighted to welcome a player of Prithvi Shaw’s calibre to the Maharashtra team. His inclusion adds tremendous strength to an already talented squad comprising experienced players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Choudhary, and Rajneesh Gurbani.

“Shaw’s international and IPL experience will be invaluable, especially for mentoring younger players in the squad. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the MCA Apex Council and the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for supporting this decision. Maharashtra Cricket Association stands firmly behind Prithvi in his new journey, and we wish him the very best for the seasons ahead,” said Rohit Pawar, MCA President.