Kolkata: Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 40 runs in their final Indian Premier League game this season Sunday.

Sent in, Delhi Capitals scored 203 for five after senior batter KL Rahul top-scored for DC

with a 30-ball 60, while skipper Axar Patel chipped in with a 39 off 25 balls.

Saurabh Dubey (2/28 in 4 overs) was the most successful bowler for KKR.

In reply, KKR were all out for 163 in 18.4 overs. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane was the top-scorer for the home team with 63 off 39 balls, while Rovman Powell made 29 in 21 balls.

Impact substitute, Kuldeep Yadav returned fine figures of 3/29 in four overs for the Capitals.

DC finished their campaign in sixth place with 14 points while KKR ended seventh with 13 points.

In reply

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals: 203/5 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 60, Axar Patel 39).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 163 all out in 18.4 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 63; Kuldeep Yadav 3/29).