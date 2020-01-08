Mumbai: She might be termed as cricketer Zaheer Khan’s wife but much before that Sagarika Ghatge has carved her space into our hearts with Chak De India! A model, an athlete, and an actress, this leading lady is all about versatility!

Yes! Sagarika began her career as an Indian model. She later made her debut in 2007 with the role of Preeti Sabharwal in Chak De India. In 2015, she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6 as a contestant and went on to be a finalist. She is a national level athlete.

Ghatge belongs to a Royal family of Maharashtra and has appeared in a few Marathi films and Punjabi films as well. Let‘s know the love story of Zaheer Khan and Sagarika on her birthday:

Cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge’s love story is nothing short of a fairy tale. If you turn back your memory a little, the role that Sagarika played in Chak De India was a bit similar to her real story. In the film, she was seen dating a cricketer Abhimanyu and in real life, her heart found its way to Zaheer’s heart.

After initially being two people who met in group outings owing to mutual friends, Zaheer and Sagarika eventually started dating and their romance blossomed into a classical, dreamy love story. They made their relationship public after the two attended Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s marriage.

Later, during the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL), Zaheer and Sagarika got engaged. The couple opted for a court marriage November 23, 2017 and went for a low-key wedding.

PNN