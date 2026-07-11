By Sourjeet Pradhani

Every year, the streets of Puri become a sea of people as millions gather to witness the majestic Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. For devotees, this festival is an expression of unwavering faith. For administrators, it presents one of the most complex public management challenges in the world. Managing millions of pilgrims, thousands of servitors, hundreds of officials, security personnel, health care workers, and volunteers in a limited area requires precision, coordination, and preparation on an extraordinary scale.

In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies have quietly helped ensure that this centuries-old festival runs safely, efficiently, and with minimal disruption. The challenge we face is no longer about whether to use technology, but how to use it responsibly to improve the management of the Rath Yatra while preserving its sacred traditions.

The biggest challenge during the Rath Yatra is crowd management. History shows that uncontrolled crowd movement can quickly lead to tragedy. Traditional methods of monitoring crowds often fall short when millions of people come together on the Grand Road within a few hours. AI-powered video analytics now lets authorities estimate crowd density in real time, detect unusual movement patterns, and predict congestion before it becomes dangerous. Instead of reacting to emergencies, officials can anticipate them, redirect crowds, and deploy personnel where needed most. This shift from reacting to predicting is perhaps AI’s greatest contribution.

Security has also transformed. Modern surveillance systems equipped with AI can process feeds from hundreds of CCTV cameras at the same time, spotting suspicious activities that might escape human attention. Drone surveillance provides an aerial view of the entire procession, while thermal imaging improves monitoring in bad weather or low light. Facial recognition, when done within a solid legal and privacy framework, can help locate missing persons, identify vulnerable individuals, and enhance public safety without disrupting the spiritual atmosphere.

Healthcare delivery has greatly benefited from technology as well. During the festival, every minute counts when it comes to medical emergencies. GPS-enabled ambulances, AI-supported emergency dispatch systems, and digital coordination between medical camps help cut response times significantly. Predictive analytics can estimate the demand for medications, ambulances, and healthcare staff based on past data, expected pilgrim numbers, and weather forecasts. This kind of planning allows authorities to use limited resources much more effectively.

Traffic management is another area where AI proves essential. Thousands of vehicles enter and exit Puri before, during, and after the festival, often causing severe congestion. Intelligent Traffic Management Systems combine GPS data, road sensors, and live traffic feeds to suggest alternative routes, optimize signal timings, and provide real-time travel updates.

Technology is also improving civic management. Smart sanitation systems with IoT sensors optimize waste collection, and GIS-based digital mapping aids in coordinating police, municipal authorities, disaster response teams, and health departments. Mobile apps, multilingual chatbots, and digital information kiosks direct pilgrims to medical centers, public restrooms, accommodations, and lost-and-found services. For international visitors, AI-powered translation tools help overcome language barriers, making the festival more accessible to people from around the world.

However, as we embrace these innovations, we must remember that technology should support tradition, not replace it. The rituals, customs, and spiritual significance of the Rath Yatra are upheld by generations of servitors and devotees whose lived heritage cannot be duplicated by machines. AI should act as a facilitator — working subtly in the background to improve safety, coordination, and decision-making while keeping faith at the heart of the celebration.

The future promises even greater possibilities. Digital models could enable authorities to simulate crowd movements weeks before the festival. AI systems could recommend the best placement of security personnel and emergency services. Predictive maintenance of roads, barricades, and public infrastructure could prevent failures before they happen. Real-time multilingual communication platforms could instantly reach millions of pilgrims through mobile devices.

Collectively, these innovations could transform the Rath Yatra into a global example for managing large religious gatherings. India has long shown that tradition and modernity can coexist. The Puri Rath Yatra stands out as an excellent example of this harmony. While the festival reflects centuries of spiritual heritage, its management is increasingly adopting modern innovation. This is not a loss of tradition; it is its evolution in support of public safety.

AI cannot pull the chariots, chant the hymns, or inspire devotion. Those roles belong to people and their faith. But AI can ensure that every devotee safely returns home after experiencing one of humanity’s most sacred and spectacular celebrations. In that role, technology becomes not merely a tool of governance, but a quiet instrument of service — one that honours both human life and the timeless spirit of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra.

The writer is the founder and CEO of FinCist.