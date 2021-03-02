Koraput: Counterfeit currency notes valued at Rs 7.90 crore were Tuesday seized by police at Sunki under Pottangi police limits in Koraput district. Police have detained three persons in this connection. The cops are yet to reveal the identities of the persons detained.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Pottangi police were conducting checks on vehicles when they intercepted a Ford Figo. Upon thorough checking, they found the huge amount of fake currency notes.

The vehicle and the notes were seized were seized by the police. Primary investigations have revealed that the car was going from Raipur to Visakhapatnam.

“We have detained three persons in this connection and are investigating to find out the source of these fake currency notes and the racket,” informed an official.

More details awaited.

PNN