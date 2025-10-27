Binika: Subarnapur Police Sunday arrested three miscreants from Binika area for their alleged involvement in a large-scale counterfeit currency racket and seized 803 pieces of fake 500-rupee notes, officials said. According to Subarnapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Narayan Nayak, officers received a tip-off about suspects distributing fake currency notes in Phulmuti and Pati Kara Poda villages.

Acting on the information, police apprehended Abhishek Hota, 23, and Ashok Nayak, 28, when they were waiting for customers with counterfeit notes. A third accused, Jay Narayan Bastia, 27, from Rengali under Lachhipur police limits, was also arrested later. Authorities seized 803 fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination (amounting to Rs 4.01 lakh) and three mobile phones from the trio. The arrested were taken into custody and produced in court, Nayak said. He added that a detailed investigation into the incident is in progress.