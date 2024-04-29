Nayagarh: Quacks and fake doctors are ruling the roost in this district as proper punitive action is not being taken against them by either the Health department or the police, sources said Sunday. This, however, is not a problem that has cropped up suddenly. It has been there for close to two decades now. The district hit the headlines in cases of illegal abortions after six under-developed foetuses were recovered from the foothills of Duburi in this district, July 14, 2007. It has been alleged that these fake doctors are thriving due to their political connections.

Sources also said that these doctors have managed to remain in business due to a section of the district administration. Two such fake doctors were running illegal abortion clinics at Jharpada in Ranpur block in the district without any fear of getting caught. Only after the media reported on the issue, was action taken. Many other such clinics are operating in many parts of this district. Dental surgeries and treatment of various other diseases are being carried out by people who do not have the necessary expertise, sources informed. Sources said there are around 15 private clinics in this town. These clinics are registered with the state government, but the proprietors of a majority of them are fake doctors. However, to date, no action has been taken against such clinics.

At times, these quacks and fake doctors even conduct important surgeries putting the lives of patients at risk. A proprietor of one of the clinics was arrested long back. However, once he came out on bail, the clinic started functioning again. Locals pointed out that there are many clinics that conduct illegal abortions without having permission under the ‘Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act’. However, despite the allegations, they continue to operate unabated. The ‘Aditya Hospital and Clinic’ which was functioning from a building named ‘Anand Bhawan’ here was raided, August 30, 2021, after news of illegal abortions surfaced. Five persons including the proprietor, two nurses, a middleman and another person were arrested in this connection and all are currently behind bars. It was then expected that there would be a crackdown on such clinics and nursing homes. However, nothing really materialized. There are allegations that the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994 (PC and PNDT Act, 1994) are not being properly implemented in this district. When contacted, chief district medical officer (CDMO) Ramakant Panda said that raids are being conducted on illegal clinics and hospitals and will continue in future also.