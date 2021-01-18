Bhubaneswar: The state crime branch is yet to succeed in taking down the fake OCMR website despite the lapse of more than six months since the lodging of the complaint by OCMR authorities in July, 2020.

Orissa POST published an exclusive report on the racket in its July 28, 2020 edition.

The registrar of OCMR, Kamala Kanta Das, wrote a letter to the Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch, and sought action against the people behind the racket. The cyber cell at the Crime Branch in Cuttack had registered a case and started a probe in this regard.

OCMR is the official body to issue statutory permissions such as registration certificates, NOC and other testimonials necessary for practicing doctors. It also frames rules and keeps a watch on any mischief in connection with medical practice in the state.

Notably, the issue came to fore after an aggrieved applicant sent a complaint to the OCMR requesting it to make necessary rectifications in the website. He was, however, informed by the OCMR that the website, https://www.ocmr.org.in/ was a fake one and OCMR has not yet developed facilities for online registration.

The OCMR had also received a letter from the deputy registrar of Uttarakhand Medical Council alleging the presence of the fake website. The deputy registrar also sent a copy of the fake MBBS registration certificate issued by the bogus council. He also sought action from his counterpart in Odisha to bust the racket.

The website is still functioning as the crime branch has yet to take any steps in this regard.

Meanwhile, OCMR sources revealed that the crime branch has managed to freeze the account of the fraudsters. It has also working to take down the fake website too. A case has been registered against the accused persons involved in the racket in court. The crime branch is yet to arrest the fraudsters involved in the racket.