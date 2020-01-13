Jajpur: The district police Monday unearthed a fake tobacco manufacturing unit at Bidyadharpur village under Bairi police limits near Chhatia in Jajpur district and detained four in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted raids at a house where the unit was running from and seized a huge quantity of spurious tobacco, packaging materials having logos of several known companies and other equipment.

The police pegged the market value of the seized materials at Rs 10 lakh.

“More persons are suspected to be involved in running the unit. They will soon be arrested,” said an official.

PNN