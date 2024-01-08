Mumbai: Amid reports of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged in February, sources close to the actors Monday termed it “false”.

A media report stated that the two are getting engaged. However, when IANS contacted their representatives, they denied.

“The report is false,” sources told IANS.

Reportedly, the actors are dating, however, they have not made their relationship official.

The two have starred together in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika is basking in the success of recently released action thriller Animal, in which she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

She next has Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rainbow, The Girlfriend and Chaava.

While, Vijay, who was last seen in Kushi, next has Family Star and VD 12 in the pipeline.