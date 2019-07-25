An Australian family in Queensland received a bit of a shock when they found a nearly 7-foot-long carpet python sunbathing on their sofa in their house verandah.

Later, the family called Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers to capture the python, who later shared a picture and a video of its rescue on Facebook.

SPOT THE SNAKE! We havent played this game for a while so see how you all go. Extra points if you can tell me the… Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 यांनी वर पोस्ट केले शुक्रवार, १९ जुलै, २०१९

“Spot the snake,” wrote Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers on Facebook, sharing a picture of the deck where the python was found. Though they later admitted that the snake is very tough to spot in that picture, see if you can find it:

After several people complained that the snake could not be spotted, Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers shared a video that shows it clearly.

“Carpet Pythons are the most common snake we catch and dont seemed to bothered by humans. They will often hang out in entertaining areas like this and won’t move even if people are around. Majority of other snakes will retreat to cover when they see someone nearby,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video to find out where the snake was hiding: