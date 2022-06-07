Chhatrapur: In a shocking incident, a family of Kalamba village under Polsara police limits in Ganjam district faced social ostracism by members of its own community following inter-caste marriage of their son, a report said Monday.

The incident occurred after Arabind Pradhan, son of Arun Pradhan in the village, had married a girl of a different caste amidst traditional rituals at Mardakote January 24, this year. The matter of ostracism came to the fore after Arun’s family members visited the Collectorate in Chhatrapur and submitted a written complaint to the Collector demanding justice Monday. They also warned of moving the Orissa High Court if the matter remains unresolved. Earlier, Arun had lodged a complaint with Polsara police June 1. He demanded a fair probe into the matter and action against the wrongdoers.

Meanwhile, police registered a case and launched an investigation. The incident became a flash point as they convened a meeting of their community members and socially ostracised the family members, Arun alleged. The community leaders also slapped penalty on the relative and kin attending the marriage function and also tortured them mentally. The community leaders also collected the penalty from them at midnight, he alleged.