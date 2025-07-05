Rayagada: A woman police constable was killed and two others critically injured Saturday after a trailer truck hit a scooter from behind at Gunakhal Chowk under Chandili police station limits in Odisha’s Rayagada district, police said.

The deceased was identified as Lavanya Ganta, 24, a constable posted in the district. She was a resident of Khedapoda panchayat and was reportedly on her way to Rayagada for Bahuda Yatra duty at the Shraddha Shrikhetra when the incident occurred.

According to police, the trailer hit her scooter from behind while braking near a speed breaker. Lavanya fell from the two-wheeler and was crushed to death on the spot.

Two other men, identified as Kantarao Kadraka and Subbarao Kadraka, both 40, of Munigaon village in Bethiapada panchayat under Bissam Cuttack block, were injured in the incident. They were travelling on a separate motorcycle and were returning to their village from JK Pur. Both have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital in critical condition.

Police have seized the trailer and begun an investigation.

PNN