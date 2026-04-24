Bhubaneswar/Gajapati: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report from the Odisha Chief Secretary and the Superintendent of Police, Gajapati district, regarding the death of two girl students after an iron gate of a government primary school collapsed on them.

The apex rights body took suo motu cognisance of media reports stating the incident occurred April 15, 2026, in Gajapati district, where the two girls lost their lives when the school gate suddenly collapsed.

According to reports, the girls were playing near the school entrance at the time of the accident. They were trapped under the collapsed structure, and local residents rushed them to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared both children dead on arrival.

Observing that the reported facts, if true, raise serious concerns of human rights violations, the Commission issued notices to the Odisha Chief Secretary and the Superintendent of Police, Gajapati. It directed them to submit a comprehensive report on the incident within two weeks.

The case has drawn attention to safety conditions in government schools and the need for stricter maintenance and monitoring to prevent such tragedies.

UNI