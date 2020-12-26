Bhawanipatna: In a bizarre incident late Friday night, some armed dacoits looted a family of 400gm gold, two mobile phones, a bullet motorcycle and an LED TV at gunpoint in Moter village under Koksara block in Kalahandi district.

Also read: Cuttack’s social activist, tea seller Padma Shri D Prakash Rao tests positive for COVID-19

According to a source, five masked dacoits barged into the house of Jajati Pattajoshi from the rear side by breaking open the lock.

Later, the armed dacoits took two children of the family at gunpoint and looted all the valuables. They locked all the adult members inside a room and decamped with the valuables, the source added.

When the dacoits left the house after committing robbery, the family somehow managed to contact co-villagers. Some villagers on hearing their scream immediately rushed to the spot and rescued them.

A team of local police officials including Koksara SDPO reached the spot. Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe. “Investigation into the crime is underway. We are probing all angles and will soon nab the miscreants,” said a police official.

PNN