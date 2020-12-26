Cuttack: Notable social activist and tea seller Padma Shri D Prakash Rao tested positive for COVID-19, Friday.

Also read: Biraja temple in Jajpur to reopen for devotees from December 29

He was later admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) Cuttack after developing acute breathing complications in the afternoon.

According the hospital sources, Rao was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Pulmonology department here, as his health condition deteriorated. He was also immediately provided oxygen support.

Doctors treating him have stated that his condition is stable now.

Notably, the 63-year-old Rao was conferred the coveted Padma Shri award on the occasion of Republic Day in 2019. The Government of India honoured him for his contribution towards boosting the value of education among orphans and slum children in Cuttack.

He was under the spotlight again a couple of years ago when PM Modi praised the Good Samaritan in his radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’.

PNN