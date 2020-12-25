Jajpur: After a wait of around nine months following COVID-19 outbreak, Jajpur district administration Friday afternoon decided in favour of reopening Biraja temple for devotees starting December 29.

Also read: Pari murder case: SIT chief Arun Bothra shielding real culprit, alleges victim’s mother

Announcing the decision to reopen the temple, Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore said that the devotees will be allowed to have darshan of the presiding deity between 6am and 5pm every day.

A standard operating procedure (SOP) for strict compliance of COVID-19 safety protocols will be issued very soon for the visitors as well as the temple servitors, an official source informed.

Keeping in mind the expected rush during New Year, visitors will not be allowed inside the temple January 1, 2 and 3. Darshan of the deity will resume from January 4 onwards.

PNN