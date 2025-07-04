Keonjhar/Joda: A temporary earthen dam or cofferdam of the under-construction Kanpur Irrigation Project (KIP) in Basudevpur village under Joda block in Keonjhar district collapsed Thursday following incessant rainfall triggered by a low-pressure area.

As a result, floodwater was flowing above the under-construction main dam into the Baitarani, triggering a risk of floods on the river’s downstream. The water was seen gushing over the half-built depletion sluice gates. The temporary dam had been built by pouring soil for the construction of the depletion sluice gates.

Meanwhile, residents have alleged that technical glitches have delayed the completion of the dam work. Though the construction of Kanpur project and Baitarani embankment was started during the previous government, work on the depletion sluice gates was not taken up. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced in several meetings to complete the project by June, 2025. The dam work was nearing completion when the incumbent government was informed that the depletion sluice gates had not been constructed.

The state government held discussions with a technical team and decided to construct the depletion sluice gates. The construction of the cofferdam started in May by completely obstructing the water flow. The depletion sluice gate construction was taken up with plastic concrete materials, and it was hoped that the work would be completed by August.

However, due to heavy rainfall in Banspal block June 17 and 18, as well as incessant rainfall lashing Joda from June 18, the Suna river swelled and the reservoir got filled to its brim. Apprehending that the cofferdam might collapse anytime, authorities evacuated the labourers and shifted the heavy equipment elsewhere from the sluice gate construction site. The worst fear came true as the cofferdam collapsed Thursday. Chief Construction Engineer (CCE) of KIP Prasad Ranjan Panda denied any risk or damage to the main dam due to the collapse of the cofferdam and a flash flood. However, the construction of the depletion sluice gates has been hit, and work will start only after the rain stops.

All construction activities have come to a halt due to continuous downpour. In June alone, the area received an intense 450 mm of rain, derailing all ongoing infrastructure projects. As a result, the reservoir has inundated a total area of 2,511.266 hectares, reaching its maximum depth of 39.50 metres. Water was flowing into the reservoir at a rate of 249.596 cubic metres per second, Thursday. Due to the collapse of a temporary earthen dyke, flood waters breached the under-construction embankment and had to be diverted through an emergency outflow channel at a rate of 336.875 cubic metres per second.

Officials stated that the state government is prioritising the completion of the embankment under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme. However, the lack of depletion sluice gates for water drainage in previous years has pushed the project into uncertainty again. Locals have raised concerns, questioning why such a crucial component was never constructed in the first place. There is growing public sentiment that the government should launch an investigation into the lapses that have repeatedly stalled the project.

Notably, the foundation stone for the Kanpur dam, which was conceived about 30 years back, was laid by three chief ministers – Biju Patnaik, Janaki Ballav Patnaik and Naveen Patnaik. However, the project is yet to be completed. The project, touted as the second largest irrigation facility in the state, will help in providing water to over 29,000 hectares of farmland in 244 villages under five blocks in Keonjhar district.